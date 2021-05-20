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Modern Day Cassandras' or We Tell Them, They Don't Listen, But That's Okay
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30 views • May 20, 2021
****************** I Am Not A Financial Advisor *****************
Just riffing on how hard it is to shake them out of their cognitive dissonance until it's too late.
We hammer them, they don't listen but it's what we do, We are the sheep dogs, they're the flock. It's a shitty job but someone has to do it.
Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing
Be the Big 3 folks
E.
Just riffing on how hard it is to shake them out of their cognitive dissonance until it's too late.
We hammer them, they don't listen but it's what we do, We are the sheep dogs, they're the flock. It's a shitty job but someone has to do it.
Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing
Be the Big 3 folks
E.
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