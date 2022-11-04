The First Funky Fighter (1993, Arcade)

The First Funky Fighter is a beat'em up developed by East technology and published by Taito. It was only released in the arcades.

You play the world's strongest man and need to rescue your girlfriend who has been kidnapped by a flying reptile.

The game is basically a variant of Whack-a-Mole. You have a keypad with 9 buttons, and the screen is divided into 9 corresponding areas. Pushing a button will make your character punch in the corresponding. Enemies will appear for a few seconds on screen and you need to punch them before they disappear. Some enemies take several hits, change position or divided up into three new enemies. Sometimes a bomb appears. It will clear off the whole screen if you punch it. There is a fight against a mid-boss and a fight against a boss in each stage.

If you put at least two coins into the machine, you automatically enter two-player mode. Here, you choose one out of six stages (either crocodile or shark, either easy, normal or hard). Then both player go through the stage, one after another. After that, both compete in a bonus game together. The player with the most points wins.

In single player mode, you go through the easy and normal stages consecutively. You cannot loose health during a level, as far as I can tell, but if you do not beat a boss or mid-boss in time, it's game over (losing in two-player mode will only make you miss points).