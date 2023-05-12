PRAY for the Peace of Jerusalem! Sid Canoe Attempts To Debunk Harrison Smith's FALSE Views On ISRAEL

This is the definitive work on the topic, over 700 pages proving Mr. Harrison and his friends such as "Ye" (Kanye West) don't know best! It's called From Time Immemorial: The Origins of the Arab-Jewish Conflict over Palestine
https://www.amazon.com/Time-Immemorial-Arab-Jewish-Conflict-Palestine/dp/0963624202/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3S3RWSKRVMCTP&keywords=from+time+immemorial+by+joan+peters&qid=1683932592&sprefix=from+time+%2Caps%2C231&sr=8-1
NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.
http://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
Contact via E-Mail: [email protected]
"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio
SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ
The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com
PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.