Bluetti Elite 200 V2 | Long Term Review

Today I review the Bluetti Elite 200 V2, a power station I have been using in my van since late 2024.



It has been a wonderful unit which normally gets use daily. It is very compact and convenient for being in a small space. The feature set feels well thought out and covers all my needs with ease.



It runs a 1000 watt Instant Pot without even spinning up its fans while also charging laptops and other devices. The inverter is overkill for my needs, it's the capacity and form factor that I was mostly after.



So, even though a USB-C port went out so early in its life, that has not been any sort of indicator as to the quality of this product. I would buy this again and again when compared to its price point and competitors.



Special note on buying Bluetti accessories: I would pay no more than 25c per watt. They have not stood up nearly as well. A future video will discuss this topic.



---



Recorded and edited 2026-01-19.



For 2026-01-20, Tech Tuesday #3.



blog.hyperling.com/bluetti-power-station