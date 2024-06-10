BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Emmanuel Macron Regroups As German Nazi Party Rises-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 10 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
44 views • 11 months ago

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament. In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said: “I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.” The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said. Meanwhile over in Germany, the AfD Party, which espouses Nazi ideology, finished a stunning second. To say that Europe is in the midst of radical change right now would be a massive understatement. Welcome to 1933. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, everything old is suddenly new again as Europe continues to realign itself in preparation for WWIII. What’s that you say, hyperbole? Nope, that’s a factual statement and you are watching it happen. Germany was at the heart of WWI, WWII, and will play a major role in the upcoming WWIII. The difference this time around is you have Emmanuel Macron in France who just may be the biblical man of sin, and Russia, who fought on the side of the Allies in the previous two world wars, now has a rendezvous with their destiny as laid out in Ezekiel 39. And where do the Jews and Israel figure in all of this? Glad you asked. They are unwittingly preparing themselves to go into the time of Jacob’s trouble. WWIII is not the Battle of Armageddon in Revelation 19, and it is not the Battle of Gog and Magog in Revelation 20. WWIII will likely happen before the Rapture of the Church takes place. Did you really expect anything different here on Day 1,547 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve? It’s full speed ahead for the end times on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
