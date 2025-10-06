Desert Water Wins: Stucco Check Dams & Dome Prep!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we tackle monsoon water retention by stuccoing a check dam with a mix of Portland cement, fine sand, and chopped basalt and fiberglass mesh, testing its durability for future dome applications. After recent rains confirmed our drainage strategy, we strengthen the dam to saturate six acres of soil, creating a sponge-like effect with augured holes. We also prep for the next layer of hyper Adobe earthbags, organizing wiring and supplies for the dome build. Despite Arizona’s 110°F heat challenging our cameras, we share our progress and plans for a greener desert homestead!