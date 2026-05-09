Maintain optimal health and wellness with Non-GMO Vitamin C

The Groovy Bee Store offers a reliable solution with our premium Groovy Bee Non-GMO Vitamin C Capsules. These capsules are meticulously crafted to ensure the highest quality, purity and bioavailability.





Each capsule contains a carefully sourced form of vitamin C that is non-GMO, ensuring it is free of harmful additives and contaminants. Lab tests have verified that these capsules are also free of glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiological contaminants, providing you with peace of mind.





Choosing non-GMO vitamin C is not just about quality; it's about safety and trust. With over 90% of the vitamin C market in the U.S. now dominated by products derived from GMO corn and sourced from China, it's essential to get your supplements from a vendor you can trust.





At the Groovy Bee Store, we are committed to ensuring product purity. Groovy Bee Non-GMO Vitamin C Capsules are a standout choice for anyone looking to support their health with this essential nutrient.





By adding non-GMO vitamin C to your daily routine, you're investing in your long-term health and well-being while ensuring product safety.





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