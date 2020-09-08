Everything The Globalists Have Been Planning For Decades Is Now Coming To Fruition. Are You Gonna Let Them Finish The Job?

Sourced from Banned.videoThe Alex Jones Show August 23rd 2020If you are still not aware, the globalists have unleashed wave after wave of attacks on humanity and freedom.Please studt these documents and films to better understand the current circumstances we are facing:Rockefeller LockstepEvent 201UN Agenda 2030From PSYOP To Mind War: The Psychology Of Victory(I will try to make an audio recording of this soon)Germans And Russians Used Fluoride To Make Prisoners 'Stupid And Docile'Controlling The Human Mind By Dr. Nick Begich(There is a shorter excerpt called "Mind Control: The Ultimate Brave New World" by Dr. Nick Begich available online in PDF)Robot Alchemy by Texe Marrs(A great book for new learners of roboticism and Ai & has lots of pictures to help visualization)The Age Of Spiritual Machines by Ray Kurzweil(In my opinion, a very information dense book that shows the future the technocrats wish to usher in)Artificial Intelligence: Dangers To Humanity by Cyrus A Parsa(A very information dense book and shows just how advanced ai has become. I could only get it in PDF form but i think print is available too)Films:Upload(On Amazon Prime, a currently ficitional story of a guy who gets 'uploaded' to a virtual world and paints humans who believe in tradition as morons)Humans(A show from 2015 on Amazon Prime, a currently fictional story of a group of synthetic humanoid robots that achieve 'consciousness' and paints humans as inferior creatures)