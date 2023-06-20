Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sophia, Mother of the Demiurge: Her unsuccessful Creations, Yaldabaoth and our Simulated Reality
27 views
channel image
Sergeant Schultz
Published 16 hours ago |

Source: Lalita Karoli "Sophia; Mother of the demiurge"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxbLoGBfzXA

[email protected]

https://vimeo.com/837551763

Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"


Quote: "I am going to leave the selected photo that Youtube uploaded,,, because of course now I could get a load of trolls saying that because I rubbed my eye it is masonic. All the ridiculous trolls can try to 'smote' the message... as I say to the idiot "god" of this simulation: F' Off."


Jason's video with her speaking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHXCQuUIbhU


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Truman Cash ebooks:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
magicbibledeathgodjesusmagicksorceryafterlifegnosissoul traptemplarscatharsmandaeansreincarnation traphereafter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket