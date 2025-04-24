FBI asked me if I was going to do School Shooting, then Asked if I owned Guns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114393643109610077 I was asked if I was going to do a School Shooting & do I have any firearms. #WBNemesis I am SvenVonErick on X. Steven G Erickson Salem New Hampshire Police FBI DHS FEMA Camps IRS DHS Israel Anti Zionism https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick