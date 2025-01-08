BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexandra 360: Real Criminals Vs. True Heroes
Alexandra Levine Live
Alexandra Levine Live
16 views • 3 months ago

Alexandra 360 discusses the main people that Joe Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to and why our country has not been respected for four years.


Alexandra 360 will discuss the shame sentencing that Judge Merchan wants to do to President Trump on Jan 10 and why it’s important to appoint judges that follow the Constitution.


Alexandra 360 will also discuss the cyber truck bomber, the New Orleans terrorist, and why our military needs a complete makeover as well as the Republican Party as a whole.


Special guest, "Bad Billy" Painter (Co-host of Patriot Confederation)

https://thebeardedpatriots.com

Follow on X: @PatriotsBearded

libertythe bearded patriotsthe patriots prayer networkalexandra levine
