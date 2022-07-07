Zimbabwe’s Central Bank Will Start Selling Gold Coins This Month To Tame Inflation

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https://gnews.org/post/pms30c52
07/05/2022 WION NEWS: The latest figures from the month of June showing Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate at a staggering 192%. Zimbabwe’s central bank will start selling gold coins this month as a store of value to tame runaway inflation