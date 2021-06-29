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The Dragon Calls Forth The Beast From The Sea - Revelation 13:1-4
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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46 views • June 29, 2021
A close examination of the Beast From The Sea shows it for what it really is: Civil Government perverted and weaponized to take the fight to believers. Questions we contemplate:

- Does this Beast represent One Ruler who will make his advent at the end of the age or, it is all governments throughout time?
- Are the Four Beasts from Daniel 7 related to this Beast?

Let's get started and answer these questions as well as many others!

Previous Revelation Videos Referenced:

Revelation 12:1-3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/KS7lhogZ7Bkx/

Revelation 12:4-6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/eYQeKIyzirfo/

Revelation 12:7-12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHmh3KXavQzq/

18-Dimensional Chess - A Labyrinth of Deception Born of Cosmological Warfare, Millenia in the Making https://www.bitchute.com/video/5wj2wJj7DF1o/

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Revelation. JESUS ALWAYS WINS!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Revelation Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/K9fUEb7klFrq/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5979126528001&;index=1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2okMkXDgS9M_I5Hs5MG7OAE

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
salvationsatanprophecybible prophecyend timesjudgementdragonbook of revelation explained verse by versesound bible teachingmichael heiserbene elohimsatan as dragonsatan attacks the church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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