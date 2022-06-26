The COVID-19 Vaccine Narrative Falls Apart

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https://gnews.org/post/pd3xc301
06/24/2022 One America News Network: Contrary to local news reports, very few people actually showed up for the free shots for children as young as six months old, which have recently been approved by the federal government. Moderna is working to produce a shot specifically designed to fight the Omicron variant of COVID-19. But the problem is Omicron doesn’t exactly exist anymore. By Moderna’s own admission, the shot isn’t effective against other variants