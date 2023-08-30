Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨🚨 Tucker Carlson's CHILLING prediction on how Dems will try to win 2024 election
channel image
NZ Will Remember
21 Subscribers
420 views
Published 18 hours ago

 F... me. This is sobering stuff. Reality check time America. Those that are sane (that's you), need to take a stand and scream your resistance NOW 😱. [My Gab profile has a pinned post with contact details for your representatives, link below]

🔹♦️ Contact your local representatives TODAY and get vocal 🔻

https://gab.com/RustyDwyer/posts/106611341323272794

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v3d9xko-tucker-carlsons-chilling-prediction-on-how-dems-will-try-to-win-2024-electi.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow

Keywords
democratsww3tuckercarlsonwwwiii

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket