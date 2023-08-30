🚨🚨 Tucker Carlson's CHILLING prediction on how Dems will try to win 2024 election

F... me. This is sobering stuff. Reality check time America. Those that are sane (that's you), need to take a stand and scream your resistance NOW 😱. [My Gab profile has a pinned post with contact details for your representatives, link below]
🔹♦️ Contact your local representatives TODAY and get vocal 🔻
https://gab.com/RustyDwyer/posts/106611341323272794
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v3d9xko-tucker-carlsons-chilling-prediction-on-how-dems-will-try-to-win-2024-electi.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.