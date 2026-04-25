Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 25 April 2026 - A

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Today is ANZAC Day in Australia when we remember our fallen soldiers. The crowds in the Bourke Street Mall seemed to be thicker. Our speeches alerted passes by to government and corporate corruption and included much about the dangers of “gender affirming care”. The truth is getting out and honest research is finding it’s way into the public arena.