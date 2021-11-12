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ELECTRIC DOUBLE FENCED QUARANTINE FACILITY
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160 views • November 12, 2021
1. 35,924 people have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/breaking-35-924-people-have-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england_V279lVccnJYHpId.html
2. Graphene Oxide in Antibiotics! How long have they been poisoning you ?
https://www.brighteon.com/949f978b-3aa0-4730-b319-ea8589f4ad9e
3. Members of the European Parliament prevented from entering because they are not vaccinated. This madness must be stopped.
https://www.brighteon.com/d4d0f952-e3e1-4022-b69a-193f24a0b3c1
4. ELECTRIC DOUBLE FENCED QUARANTINE FACILITY BRISBANE AUSTRALIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIVBorasTeyy/
5. In a further act of Covid tyranny, the UK Government has determined that any Care Home workers who turns up for duties today not double jabbed must be sacked. It's because the Government cares so much! Government sacks 60,000 Care Home Workers
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/today-government-sacks-60-000-care-home-workers_Pia1GNjBO5sceaV.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/breaking-35-924-people-have-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england_V279lVccnJYHpId.html
2. Graphene Oxide in Antibiotics! How long have they been poisoning you ?
https://www.brighteon.com/949f978b-3aa0-4730-b319-ea8589f4ad9e
3. Members of the European Parliament prevented from entering because they are not vaccinated. This madness must be stopped.
https://www.brighteon.com/d4d0f952-e3e1-4022-b69a-193f24a0b3c1
4. ELECTRIC DOUBLE FENCED QUARANTINE FACILITY BRISBANE AUSTRALIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIVBorasTeyy/
5. In a further act of Covid tyranny, the UK Government has determined that any Care Home workers who turns up for duties today not double jabbed must be sacked. It's because the Government cares so much! Government sacks 60,000 Care Home Workers
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/today-government-sacks-60-000-care-home-workers_Pia1GNjBO5sceaV.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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