BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Explosions & fires are reported in Kiev as Russian forces strike the city’s main thermal power plants - CHP-5 & CHP-6
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1324 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 20 hours ago

💥🇺🇦 Explosions and fires are reported in Kiev as Russian forces strike the city’s main thermal power plants — CHP-5 and CHP-6.

The energy season is in full swing - Kiev, Dnepr, Kremenchug and other cities in eastern Ukraine reporting blackouts. 

Adding:  

Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas

Just four Israeli ministers voted against it: Ben Gvir, Smotrich, Eliyahu and Chikli. 

The Ceasefire is officially in effect. 

IDF is now to withdraw to new lines inside Gaza Strip, then a 72-hour window for hostage release will start. 

All Israeli hostages, living and dead, are to be exchanged for about 2000 Palestinian prisoners.

UN is stil waiting for Izraeli approval to start delivering aid to Gazans.

In the meantime, Trump is already warning against Hesbollah and Iran...

USA will deploy 200 American troops in the Middle East to "monitor" the ceasefire compliance in Gaza. They will be stationed outside the Gaza Strip.

To be continued.. .

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy