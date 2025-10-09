💥Explosions & fires are reported in Kiev as Russian forces strike the city’s main thermal power plants - CHP-5 & CHP-6

💥🇺🇦 Explosions and fires are reported in Kiev as Russian forces strike the city’s main thermal power plants — CHP-5 and CHP-6.

The energy season is in full swing - Kiev, Dnepr, Kremenchug and other cities in eastern Ukraine reporting blackouts.

Adding:

Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas

Just four Israeli ministers voted against it: Ben Gvir, Smotrich, Eliyahu and Chikli.

The Ceasefire is officially in effect.

IDF is now to withdraw to new lines inside Gaza Strip, then a 72-hour window for hostage release will start.

All Israeli hostages, living and dead, are to be exchanged for about 2000 Palestinian prisoners.

UN is stil waiting for Izraeli approval to start delivering aid to Gazans.

In the meantime, Trump is already warning against Hesbollah and Iran...

USA will deploy 200 American troops in the Middle East to "monitor" the ceasefire compliance in Gaza. They will be stationed outside the Gaza Strip.

To be continued.. .