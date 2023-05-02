Where do you REALLY live? What is under your feet? (434)

This is a shocking revelation about this place you call home. Where do you really live? What is under your feet? It turns out you're walking on a shaky ground.
💵 SUPPORT
Thank you for your support 💖 all methods here: https://sponsor.be434.com
https://www.patreon.com/434am
https://paypal.me/PeterHedron or [email protected]
https://www.subscribestar.com/434
CashApp: £peterhedron / $peterhedron
Crypto:
BTC - 38iRrgnWYRKY36B97fF3spKeBgr6M1ar5T
ETH - 0xC0313a7F98d521F47850690832F79b72f388b661
LTC - MWXw3sCagKRKFCdLeTetkV91SjFfj2BJoJ
BAT - 0x29531D8A812378d912a4C39db23402769493C9fd
ADA - addr1vy0durpypaj5as85rygf7gkgts2m3el6vthuvxn2gxwav8chpmcd0
DOGE - DGCV7UudMfHn4m6J7bao1tCqNBgWCfoWWF
XRP - rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQg - tag - 3059991823
XLM - GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37 - memo - 3551417551
👕 MERCH
https://shop.be434.com
📧 EMAIL LIST
https://news.be434.com
💬 CHAT
Get help, support, advice or just talk to me. Anything related to problems, psychedelics, metaphysics, nutrition, human or alien stuff, crypto and more - get in touch [email protected] or through social media. All links below.
🔗 LINKS
Moon map channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@VIBESOFCOSMOS/
Everything is a lie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tllg2-4eoNI
What is the moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VBQnFG_vYI
💻 434 SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076058542616616/
https://www.facebook.com/fourthree.fouram.3
https://www.facebook.com/434.official/
https://www.instagram.com/434_am @434_am
https://www.reddit.com/r/434am
Snapchat official.434 https://www.snapchat.com/add/official.434
https://twitter.com/434_official @434_official
Discord https://discord.gg/HgxS2hr
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/434
https://vk.com/be434
https://vk.com/official434
Telegram https://t.me/official434am @official434
https://t.me/chat434
Visit https://www.be434.com for more info
https://www.youtube.com/@be434/
Join my second channel:
https://www.youtube.com/peterhedron
or go to https://www.peterhedron.com
🎼 MUSIC
The Intangible - Approaching the Next Phase
https://soundcloud.com/reptilefortune
https://ambrosia57.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrCOFbNJ_kUeli3NQaJUD4A
🎨 GRAPHICS
Thank you Stergios for allowing me to use your video sequences
Mirrored from 434 @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@be434/
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/
Download the above videos (higher resolution):
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.