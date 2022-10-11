Create New Account
Pfizer bomb goes off in European Parliament
Health Ranger Report
BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.

"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.

The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.

The world needs to know. Share this video!

european parliamentpfizercovid 19

