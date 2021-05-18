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Gideon Levy Speech at the Israel Lobby Convention, Washington D.C., April 10 2015 (MIRRORED)
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780 views • May 18, 2021
Gideon Levy Speach at the Israel Lobby Convention, Washington D.C., April 10 2015 (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel Martin Umbach at:-
https://youtu.be/JFQWU0DtbGA
MIrrored from You Tube channel Martin Umbach at:-
https://youtu.be/JFQWU0DtbGA
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