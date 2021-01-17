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CoVid ScamDemic Suspect-Dr Anthony Fauci
Truth Matters
Truth Matters
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275 views • January 17, 2021
CoVid ScamDemic Suspect-Dr Anthony Fauci
False Flag: A Virus is Blamed for the Economic Destruction executed
against the People by Government using Lies, Fraud and Tyranny.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Dr Anthony Fauci is to the CoVid False Flag
what Rudy Giuliani Was to 09/11/2001
A Actor and a Fraud propped UP by the Corporate Media Mafia
to Give the Official Government Story,
and
Deflect People from Discovering and Exposing the Truth.
Keywords
terrorismfalse flagmaskvaccinewarfraudscameconomiclockdowncovid19covidscamdemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy