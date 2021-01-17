© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CoVid ScamDemic Suspect-Dr Anthony Fauci
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
275 views • January 17, 2021
CoVid ScamDemic Suspect-Dr Anthony Fauci
False Flag: A Virus is Blamed for the Economic Destruction executed
against the People by Government using Lies, Fraud and Tyranny.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Dr Anthony Fauci is to the CoVid False Flag
what Rudy Giuliani Was to 09/11/2001
A Actor and a Fraud propped UP by the Corporate Media Mafia
to Give the Official Government Story,
and
Deflect People from Discovering and Exposing the Truth.
False Flag: A Virus is Blamed for the Economic Destruction executed
against the People by Government using Lies, Fraud and Tyranny.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Dr Anthony Fauci is to the CoVid False Flag
what Rudy Giuliani Was to 09/11/2001
A Actor and a Fraud propped UP by the Corporate Media Mafia
to Give the Official Government Story,
and
Deflect People from Discovering and Exposing the Truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.