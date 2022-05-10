The US and Europe will take actions in two areas: 1) sanction the CCP’s overseas businesses and seize all the overseas assets, 2) legislations are underway in Europe and the US targeting the CCP

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5/6/2022 Miles Guo: The US and Europe will take actions in two areas: 1) sanction the CCP’s overseas businesses and seize all the overseas assets of the CCP, their families and agents. 2) at least seven legislations are underway in Europe and the US targeting the CCP