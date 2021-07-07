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New Zealand Wants To Chase You Down To Vax You
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40 views • July 07, 2021
They are starting folks, the military is readying itself here in Australia to do the same thing, NZ has now just confirmed that is what they are going to be doing. And yet I have another clip yet to upload today, telling us that Singapore has downgraded COVID to a flu!! Another one of those head scratching moments!!
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