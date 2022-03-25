© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explained ! why they will Keep Finding Variants ! BA.2 subvariant could cause Alberta's 6th wave by May
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • March 25, 2022
O I forgot yo mention all the leaders in power Except donald trump are still in power during all this BS !
BS MEDIA DESCRIPTION
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
The latest version of the coronavirus, which scientists refer to as BA.2, is considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron, now known as BA.1, as particular genetic traits make it difficult to detect.
On Wednesday, Alberta's top doctor said the province was monitoring the latest strain of COVID-19.
"Over the past couple of months, we've seen that the proportion of our cases that are BA.2 is slowly increasing," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.
BS MEDIA DESCRIPTION
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
The latest version of the coronavirus, which scientists refer to as BA.2, is considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron, now known as BA.1, as particular genetic traits make it difficult to detect.
On Wednesday, Alberta's top doctor said the province was monitoring the latest strain of COVID-19.
"Over the past couple of months, we've seen that the proportion of our cases that are BA.2 is slowly increasing," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.