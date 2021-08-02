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Dr. Paul Connett PhD explores the breakthrough Bashash 2017 study into flouride neurotoxicity
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38 views • August 02, 2021
We need to remember what is poison even though its not in front of our face everyday.. Flouride with polysorbate crosses the blood brain barrier... Stay awake!
Keep in mind that the PVC water pipelines we use are loaded with "cadmium" .. for "PRESERVATIVE" its what keeps you addicted to coffee and ciggerettes ! not nicotine and caffienne
Keep in mind that the PVC water pipelines we use are loaded with "cadmium" .. for "PRESERVATIVE" its what keeps you addicted to coffee and ciggerettes ! not nicotine and caffienne
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