Trump's Regime Change Justifications and the "Rules-Based Order", an interview with Alex Christoforou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
First it was uranium. Then protesters. Then missiles. Now it’s regime change—again. The “rules-based order” suddenly means choosing another nation’s leader. Sound familiar? Iraq. Libya. Ukraine. When narratives keep shifting, credibility erodes. And history shows regime change rarely delivers stability—only long-term chaos.
#RegimeChange #ForeignPolicy #GlobalPolitics #MiddleEast #GeopoliticalStrategy #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
7:00End Screen