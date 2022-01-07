Ted Cruz Apologises For Calling Jan 6th A ‘Terrorist Attack’; It Was “Sloppy” And “Dumb”

Ted Cruz confronted by Tucker Carlson.



After encountering a huge backlash from conservatives for describing the events of January 6th 2021 as a “violent terrorist attack,” Senator Ted Cruz apologised and admitted that his language was “dumb” and “sloppy”.



Cruz appeared on Tucker Carlson’s evening show Thursday, apparently at his own request, and attempted to back track on what he said, claiming that he’d been referring to attacks on police.



Carlson said to Cruz “There are a lot of dumb people in the Congress. You are not one of them. I think you’re smarter than I am. And you never use words carelessly. And yet you called this a terror attack when by no definition was it a terror attack. That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose, and I’m wondering why you did.”



"Yesterday, I used a dumb choice of words and unfortunately a lot of people are misunderstanding what I meant."



I was NOT calling the thousands of peaceful protestors on Jan 6 terrorists. I would never do so; I have repeatedly, explicitly said the OPPOSITE—denouncing the Democrats’ shameful efforts to do so & to try to paint every Trump voter in America as “terrorists” & “insurrectionists”



I was ONLY talking about the limited number of people who committed violent assaults on police officers.



For over a decade, I’ve referred to those who violently attack police officers as terrorists. If you assault a cop you should go to jail.



The snippet from yesterday didn’t include my passionate & repeated defense of the patriots and peaceful protestors supporting President Trump. I’m sorry that that 20-second clip led so many to misunderstand what I was saying.