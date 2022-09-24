What's Coming in the Next and Final Phase?

We all want to know what's coming next. When will all the madness end? When will the good guys get back in control?

From all the signs we are now seeing, it sure looks like we're getting close to the end game!

With the November 8th mid-terms looking like the inflection point, I expect a LOT of October surprises and they may begin even before October!

Juan O Savin explains the American flag without stars, what it means and what we can expect to see in the coming days.

Then we talk about the stock market and Amazon, FedEx, and UPS shipments dropping along with the economy.

While there is a still a lot going on, don't expect things to slow down anytime soon. There will be more surprises, more will be uncovered that we will not expect and some of those whom we thought were the good guys might turn out to be the bad guys and vice-versa!

Head up, eyes open, follow us on Telegram, and join Renegade Media News.

Stay vigilant, renegades!



https://t.me/renegademedia https://www.renegademedianews.com





