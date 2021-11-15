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Episode 42 - The Real Islam
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12 views • November 15, 2021
Dr. Bill Warner (politicalislam.com) discusses the political nature and goals of Islam. America is a nation at war on multiple fronts. You don't want to miss this in depth interview with the good Dr. He is a brilliant gentleman who has been on this mission for over twenty years now.
My second guest is Mr. Mac Thompson (https://thompsonforsenate.org). Mac is running for US Senate from Ohio. Learn Mac's views and stances on critical issues in America today.
Save up to 66% at MyPillow.com when you use the code "TPR"
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
My second guest is Mr. Mac Thompson (https://thompsonforsenate.org). Mac is running for US Senate from Ohio. Learn Mac's views and stances on critical issues in America today.
Save up to 66% at MyPillow.com when you use the code "TPR"
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
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