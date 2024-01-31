Create New Account
CANCER IN A SYRINGE (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Remarque88


Jan 27, 2024


THE LAB ANIMALS HAD BETTER ODDS

DEC 2023 - SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10792266/

Sutherland Bailar 1984 - PDF Download link

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/16472463_The_multihit_model_of_carcinogenesis_Etiologic_implications_for_colon_cancer

LAB ANIMAL CANCER STUDY - 2015

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4949043/

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VSAX5SQoStuf/

cancervaccinesyringejabshotinoculationinjectionpharmacideremarque88lab animals

