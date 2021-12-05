Details of the Incident on December 5, 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking details from December 5, 2021: A trusted doctor administered an 84x overdose of food-grade hydrogen peroxide, leading to a wrongful death lawsuit & a $1.3M judgment
Watch the explosive interview to uncover the full story.
MedicalMalpractice #WrongfulDeath #JusticeServed #ToxicTreatment #December5Incident #HealthCareFail
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport