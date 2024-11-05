Al-Nujabaa' "Golan Liberation Brigade" Movement published this

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Nujabaa' Movement published this.
Al-Nujabaa' Movement publish: "Soon... Our fighters in your settlements"
Clip from a fighter in the Iraqi faction's "Golan Liberation Brigade", with a poster of Sayyed Nasrallah with Sheikh Akram al-Ka'bi, Secretary General of Hezbollah al-Nujabaa' Movement, and a latter's speech saying:
🇮🇶 "Al-Nujabaa Movement today is confronting the Zionist entity on many levels, including the military level. Jerusalem is the symbol of our resistance, and the Golan [Brigade] is the symbol of our military force present in Syria"
The final caption reads: "Soon... Our fighters will be in your settlements"
Reminder: these are the guys who, among others, shredded ISIS, global mercenaries, and the armies of the US, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in Syria during NATO's hybrid invasion