Who owns the world

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Our reality is a rich man's trick. An illusion created to manipulated the minds of the people to control the masses and to further enrich the few. To steal our wealth enslave our children and ultimately control the entire world and everything in it including humanityCentral banks pharmaceutical industry Rockefellers shadow government who wef , ECT what if I were to tell you it's an organized crime syndicate. Do you want to find out how they are all connected ?!