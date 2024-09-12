Mike Adams Sermon 035 - Mark 16 - The Resurrection of Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Resurrection of Christ: Introduction and Context (0:00)
- Joseph of Arimathea and the Burial of Jesus (1:52)
- The Empty Tomb and Mary Magdalene's Encounter with Jesus (6:04)
- Jesus' Appearance to the Disciples and the Breath of the Holy Spirit (11:18)
- The Importance of Faith and the Deception of the World (14:58)
- Jesus' Appearances in Different Forms and the Power of the Name of Jesus Christ (23:21)
- The Mission of Christians and the Red Pill of Humanity (33:00)
