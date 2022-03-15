Dr. Steve Turley: Why Republicans Are Sounding Like Democrats Over Ukraine!!!

Dr. Steve Turley writes:

Is there a Putin wing to the Republican Party? Mark Levin thinks so! And why is Mitt Romney accusing Tulsi Gabbard of treason? Better yet, why are Republicans sounding so much like Democrats when it comes to Ukraine? Well, we’re going to answer that question and more in today’s video! We’re going to see how a number of Republicans are channeling their inner wokeness, we’re going to see what’s really behind it all, and stick with me to the very end of this video when I’ll reveal why we can be sure that this latest trend among woke Republicans has absolutely no future; you are NOT going to want to miss this!





Dr. Steve Turley: https://rumble.com/vxha1r-march-15-2022.html Dr. Steve Turley's Store: https://store.turleytalks.com/



