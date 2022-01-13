“It’s Time for All Republicans and Conservative Americans To Leave Twitter”

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01/10/2022 US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: It’s time for all Republicans, conservative Americans to leave Twitter. They’re nothing but communist. And they do not serve America’s interests… As a matter of fact, they serve global interests. They serve Big Pharma, and they serve the Democrats that they donate to. So I’m urging all Americans to go to other platforms