💥"The UK must go directly to war against Russia" - Tobias Ellwood, lav of the British parliament's defence committee

"We are at war in Europe, we need to impose martial law," Ellwood said.

This character apparently did not take into account the Poseidon missiles.💥

Cynthia, adding this from DailyMail:

🇬🇧⚔️🇷🇺 Britain's Military Readiness at an All-Time Low: Only 40 Tanks and a Dozen Warships Ready for Combat - Daily Mail, July 5th, 2023

Yesterday, the head of Britain's Armed Forces expressed dissatisfaction and called for improvements in Army and Royal Navy stocks. However, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of the Defence Staff, defended the UK as a significant NATO contributor. Nevertheless, his claim that Britain could provide a division of 17,500 troops to the alliance was dismissed as unrealistic by the Commons defence committee.

The British Army is currently experiencing its smallest size since Napoleonic times due to shortages of tanks and armored vehicles. Mark Francois MP expressed concern that the Armed Forces would struggle to fight a war with Russia and dismissed the idea of providing a warfighting division to NATO as a fantasy. Recent reports reveal that out of the approximately 200 tanks on paper, only 40 are ready for war. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin acknowledged the issue and mentioned that the UK is heavily investing in armored vehicles, which will be available by the end of the decade. He also highlighted that the number of frigates and destroyers has been reduced to 17, with 11 or 12 available for operations due to maintenance and refits. Sir Tony emphasized the need for deeper stockpiles across the Armed Forces and expressed his dissatisfaction with the current situation.