Should Women Preach? The Devil Says No! Part 3 w/ Alice & Tom Marchesani
14 views
Resistance Chicks
Published 14 days ago |
Should women submit to their husbands? Is there a church hierarchy that even men need to fall in line to serve? What does the Bible say about a man covering a woman? We have been taking a deep dive into women in ministry with husband and wife team Tom and Alice Marchesani. This week we are going to discuss a much abused topic in the church- submission, authority, and covering. When Biblical principles are rightly applied, people flourish- but when abused, people get hurt. Join us as we break down these topics, their corresponding scriptures and find out just what exactly is God's heart on Authority and Submission. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/should-women-preach-the-devil-says-no-part-3/


Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

