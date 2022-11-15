Should Women Preach? The Devil Says No! Part 3 w/ Alice & Tom Marchesani

Should women submit to their husbands? Is there a church hierarchy that even men need to fall in line to serve? What does the Bible say about a man covering a woman? We have been taking a deep dive into women in ministry with husband and wife team Tom and Alice Marchesani. This week we are going to discuss a much abused topic in the church- submission, authority, and covering. When Biblical principles are rightly applied, people flourish- but when abused, people get hurt. Join us as we break down these topics, their corresponding scriptures and find out just what exactly is God's heart on Authority and Submission. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/should-women-preach-the-devil-says-no-part-3/



NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV