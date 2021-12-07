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Video: #Yes, It’s a “Killer Vaccine”: Prof Michel Chossudovsky. ***Spread the Word. Forward this video.***
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195 views • December 07, 2021
Sourced from: Global Research
Direct Video Link: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine-michel-chossudovsky/5755179
Prof Michel Chossudovsky provides a broad picture of the ongoing crisis which is destroying people’s lives Worldwide.
First published by Global Research on September 8, 2021
We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred.
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
Direct Video Link: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine-michel-chossudovsky/5755179
Prof Michel Chossudovsky provides a broad picture of the ongoing crisis which is destroying people’s lives Worldwide.
First published by Global Research on September 8, 2021
We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred.
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
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