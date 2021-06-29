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Robin Bollock June 22 Dismantling of Biden
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61 views • June 29, 2021
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PREPARE NOW with emergency food: http://preparewithrick.com or http://waterwithrick.com which is now in stock!
Get the LIST OF THE TOP 60 RED PILLED PATRIOTS here: http://impactculturenow.com
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
SUBSCRIBE to Rick's main B2T channel and join 100,000+ Red Pilled Patriots in a supportive, motivating and well-informed community!
https://www.youtube.com/c/blessedtote...
SUBSCRIBE to Rick's "B2T Clips" Channel and enjoy short, inspiring sound bites from the full B2T Show! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvWA...
SUBSCRIBE to the B2T backup channel and get BACKSTAGE Clips here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrW...
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
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