Two Minutes Hate | Nineteen Eighty-Four

Have you ever noticed how viral outrage regularly rips through social media? Pity the poor individual or group who suffer the burning heat of the public’s wrath. Yet, as quickly as it comes, it’s over. Then there’s a lull for a few days, and then we’re on to the next outrage.

It’s not hard to see the parallels in the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949) by George Orwell

The Two Minutes Hate is a daily ritual practiced in George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984. It is a period of intense hatred and contempt directed towards the Party's enemy, Emmanuel Goldstein, and his teachings.

The Two Minutes Hate is organized by the government and held wherever citizens are working. Everyone is expected to vocally express their hatred for the enemy by shouting, cursing, and spitting at a two-minute video projected onto a large screen.

This ritual is part of the government’s effort to maintain control over its citizens and keep them in line with its goals. During the Two Minutes Hate, citizens are encouraged to express their hate as vigorously and strongly as possible. This hate is meant to be a rallying cry for the people to fight against the enemies of the Party and to remain loyal to the government.

"The next moment a hideous, grinding screech, as of some monstrous machine running without oil, burst from the big telescreen at the end of the room. It was a noise that set one's teeth on edge and bristled the hair at the back of one's neck. The Hate had started."

"The horrible thing about the Two Minutes Hate was not that one was obliged to act a part, but that it was impossible to avoid joining in. Within thirty seconds any pretense was always unnecessary. A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledgehammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one's will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic.”

