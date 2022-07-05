Joey Gilbert is Proving the Nevada GOP Primaries Were Rigged

Joey Gilbert is the kind of firebrand America First conservative political candidate that we need. He’s not afraid to speak his mind and take on the Establishment Republican Party. However, his impact on the future of this country could be even more than he realizes.





Gilbert is a candidate for Governor of Nevada. A few weeks ago, he was declared the loser in the GOP primary election, with the nomination going to the RINO candidate, Sheriff Joe Lombardo. For those of you who have been following Mindy Robinson’s investigation of the Las Vegas shooting, Sheriff Lombardo was allegedly actively involved in covering up who really was behind the mass shooting. Given that Gilbert has said that he would investigate the coverup of the shooting, it’s no surprise that the powers-that-be felt the need to rig the election to ensure that he had zero chance of getting into the Governor’s Mansion.





Fortunately, Joey Gilbert and his team were expecting “f***ery and shenanigans” as he called it, making sure that they had people in place to observe the polls, the counting and the chain of custody. And boy, was it a s***show, to put it mildly.





They have the receipts and documentation proving that the chain of custody was not followed, that signatures were not checked and a host of other issues. But the one issue that he says is most important is the chain of custody. The fact that procedures were not followed should invalidate the entire election, or at the very least the ballots of those that were submitted without following the letter of the law.





According to Gilbert, they have evidence that the chain of custody was not followed, which would require two people transporting ballots and several other steps to ensure the integrity and source of the ballots. Given that this was not enforced, there was no way to know which of the boxes are legit or not. All it would take would be one or two boxes added to the mix to completely change the outcome of the election.





While they are simply going through a recount right now, which is only recounting the rigged results, the real challenge will be when they contest the procedures that were not followed, which should invalidate the election.





The reality, however, is that if Joey Gilbert’s team can overturn the rigged GOP Primary, this can be the path forward to ensuring we have clean and fair elections around the country. In my opinion, it could also help us to make headway in fixing the 2020 Election. While everyone is focusing on the voter fraud, the simplest path forward is to prove the election fraud through the illegal changing of rules and not following the election laws, which it’s clear were not followed during the GOP Primaries in Nevada.





Joey Gilbert is someone we need to rally behind. He could be that tip of the spear to expose the widespread election fraud needed to overturn the 2020 Election.





To see how you can support Joey Gilbert for Governor and expose the rigged GOP Primary Election, go to https://gilbertforgovernor.com.





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This interview with Joey Gilbert was originally aired on The Breakdown with Jeff Dornik on Freedom First TV. To catch the entire episode or to watch the show live everyday at 9am PT, become a Freedom First TV subscriber. Use code JEFF for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.