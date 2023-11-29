Create New Account
Ep. 42: UFO's
Son of the Republic
For more than 80 years, the U.S. government has hidden the existence of UFOs.

This has been a coordinated effort.

It is highly time-consuming and very expensive.

The question is: why?

The answer is ominous: they’re covering up a crime — and it’s their crime.


Tucker On Xwitter | 28 November 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1729654845806727548

Keywords
cover-upufotucker carlsonfree energymilitary-industrial complexzero point energysecrecyhidden technologyunidentified flying objectalien technologyuapadvanced technologywar machinesecret technologytim burchettnon-human technologyoff-world technologyextra-terrestrial technologyextra-dimensional technologyoff-planet technologyunidentified anomalous phenomenonwithheld technology

