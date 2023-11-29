Ep. 42: UFO's

For more than 80 years, the U.S. government has hidden the existence of UFOs.
This has been a coordinated effort.
It is highly time-consuming and very expensive.
The question is: why?
The answer is ominous: they’re covering up a crime — and it’s their crime.
Tucker On Xwitter | 28 November 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1729654845806727548
