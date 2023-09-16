Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 15





▪️In the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian small missile ship Askold discovered an uncrewed AFU boat.





The enemy's watercraft was promptly destroyed by regular weapons fire.





▪️Russian troops have used drones to hit enemy targets in western regions of Ukraine.





In Khmelnytskyi region, a series of explosions took place in Starokostyantyniv: according to some reports, a local airfield was hit.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, the AFU continues to try to expand its zone of control near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.





Russian troops are launching massive strikes against the enemy assault groups, preventing them from breaking through to the railroad.





▪️The fighting north of Opytne in the Avdiivka sector has finally gained a positional character.





Nevertheless, the AFU command continues to pull significant forces to the front line and is preparing to resume attacks.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the enemy again made several attempts to attack Russian positions in the forest belt north of Pryyutne.





Each of them was met with concentrated small arms fire and resulted in AFU groups retreating.





▪️Attacks by the AFU continue in the Orikhiv sector in the direction of Verbove.





Russian troops are firmly holding their defenses, preventing the AFU from making further advances.





▪️In the Kherson direction, enemy reconnaissance groups again attempted to entrench on islands in the Dnipro delta.





Russian troops destroyed boats carrying AFU landing troops near the islands of Oleshky and Kozats'ki.