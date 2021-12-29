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FULL SHOW: NASA Preparing For Alien Reveal As Covid Scam Reaches Completion
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352 views • December 29, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns to host the War Room with an absolutely loaded transmission. The great mysteries of life on Earth and the challenge of discovering them and the destiny of human freedom in the age of the shadow government is discussed. Owen covers the latest in the covid news as well as what is coming next with alien revelations and climate change. The latest VAERS numbers from the covid vaccine are released. More sick behavior from liberal teachers as they brag about how the indoctrinate their students on social media. Everything Infowars reported years ago is now being admitted by mainstream news. Who would have thought? Owen also takes phone calls.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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