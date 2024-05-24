Erik Prince: NATO vs. Russia, the Secrets of Drone Warfare, and CIA Corruption

Tucker Carlson
May 21, 2024
Erik Prince is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, a private military corporation. His latest project is Unplugged, a phone, messaging application and VPN that is privacy focused and won’t collect or share customer data.
Visit https://unplugged.com/Tucker to learn more about our paid partnership with Unplugged.
Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:
/ @tcnetwork
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.
#TuckerCarlson #ErikPrince #drone #dronepilot #military #Russia #war #Ukraine #news #politics #Putin #technology #interview #DonaldTrump #CIA
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLPNqby0AGI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.