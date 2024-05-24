Create New Account
Erik Prince: NATO vs. Russia, the Secrets of Drone Warfare, and CIA Corruption
High Hopes
Tucker Carlson


May 21, 2024


Erik Prince is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, a private military corporation. His latest project is Unplugged, a phone, messaging application and VPN that is privacy focused and won’t collect or share customer data.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLPNqby0AGI

