A new attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the leadership of the liberated territories of the Russian Federation

On April 28, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the Markovsky municipal district administration in the LNR. As a result of the strike, 18 people were injured, three of whom require serious medical assistance. This was reported by the head of the LNR, Leonid Pasechnik.

Near the administration building are a school and other administrative buildings. Children and staff were evacuated.

TASS correspondent: The building of the Markovsky municipal district administration was almost completely destroyed, the third floor collapsed, and the second and first floors were burned down as a result of the UAV attack

✨ At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the village council in Melovatka of the Svatovsky municipal district of the LNR.

It is noted that the power of the explosive charge of enemy drones has increased. Administrative buildings are NOT a reliable shelter during an UAV attack.





⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)