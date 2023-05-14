Create New Account
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Pastor William Green
Published Yesterday |
Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Pastor William Green


May 13, 2023


Pastor William Green is the Founder of the Mordecai Mission & Pastor of Jesus Christ Reigns Christian Fellowship. Green hopes to help organize a multi-million Voter Block, put Christian men and women in positions of government, and

Reverse unjust and ungodly legislation. Restoration of family, education vs. indoctrination, and Pro-life advocacy are some of the values Mordecai Mission strives to highlight.


Learn more about Pastor Green here: www.https://mordecaimission.net/


