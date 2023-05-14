Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Pastor William Green





May 13, 2023





Pastor William Green is the Founder of the Mordecai Mission & Pastor of Jesus Christ Reigns Christian Fellowship. Green hopes to help organize a multi-million Voter Block, put Christian men and women in positions of government, and

Reverse unjust and ungodly legislation. Restoration of family, education vs. indoctrination, and Pro-life advocacy are some of the values Mordecai Mission strives to highlight.





Learn more about Pastor Green here: www.https://mordecaimission.net/





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2nnm88-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-pastor-william-green.html



