Two Su-27s intercepted over the Black Sea an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and 2 British Air Force Typhoon multipurpose fighters approaching the border of the Russian Federation - the RF Ministry of Defense.
Britain seeks war with Russia?
This:
The British Air Force said that their aircraft did not enter the airspace of the Russian Federation.
" A Royal Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft and two accompanying Typhoon [fighter] aircraft were conducting a routine operation in international airspace over the Black Sea on Monday 26 June 2023. Russian aircraft were present in the area. RAF and Russian aircraft crews were operating in in a safe and professional manner. The patrol was constantly in international space and did not enter Russian airspace , "said an employee of the British Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper.
Earlier, the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation informed that two Russian Su-27s escorted an RC-135 electronic intelligence aircraft and two British Air Force fighters over the Black Sea.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.